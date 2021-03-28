Owensboro Community & Technical College student Delaney Ray has been named a 2021 New Century Transfer Scholar. Only one student from each state receives the national honor.
Ray, a 2019 Hancock County High School graduate, has participated in research projects at OCTC, including antibiotics in chicken feed for Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and research on polycystic kidney disease. She plans to transfer to Eastern Kentucky University and major in forensic biology, with a long-range goal of working for the FBI in a crime lab.
Being named a 2021 New Century Transfer Scholar earns Ray a $2,250 scholarship. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments, leadership activities and how she extended her intellectual talents beyond the classroom. More than 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 campuses across the U.S.
The New Century Transfer Scholar program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, and Phi Theta Kappa, according to OCTC.
Ray said being involved with PTK not only helped her as a person, but also in her leadership abilities.
“I highly encourage OCTC students to consider joining PTK,” she said, adding that it also helped her give back to the community.
Students must have a minimum of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 or higher to be involved in PTK.
Ray also said she is happy to have started her college experience at OCTC, and the education she received there “has been on par or better than any four-year college I could have chosen, but at a portion of the cost.”
“My education has been personalized to my needs,” she said. “I felt that the staff were genuine people who cared for the success of their students.”
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said he and other staff at the school are proud of Ray and all of her accomplishments. PTK is “very active” at OCTC, he said, and it prepares students well for the next step on their higher education journey.
“It is a true testament to how hard Delaney and our PTK students work,” Williams said.
According to Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner, scholarship programs like the New Century Transfer Scholar are “integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.