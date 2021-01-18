OCTC student: I would not be successful if it weren't for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship

Owensboro Community & Technical College graduate Corey Wilson said he has been “very blessed” to have received a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, and that it led to him gaining local employment within his field of study.
Wilson is currently employed at Owensboro Grain, an opportunity afforded to him after he participated in the OCTC GO FAME program, studying electrical maintenance. During a recent statewide virtual press conference, he said the Work Ready Scholarship allowed him to advance in his life.
“The Work Ready Scholarship allowed me to graduate debt-free, and I am now at Owensboro Grain working maintenance there, and with me being debt-free, more opportunities have opened up for me,” he said, adding that he was able to purchase a home and provide better for his family.
“I have been very blessed to be able to receive this (scholarship),” he said.
The press conference was another move forward in the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s new campaign to promote the Work Ready Scholarships.
The state launched the new campaign in November. It is aimed at promoting the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship opportunities that exist for individuals interested in high-demand programs such as health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction, skilled trades, and transportation and logistics.
Gov. Andy Beshear said at that time that supporting these educational opportunities is helpful, especially during a pandemic “when many Kentuckians are seeking new opportunities.”
The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship began in 2017 in an effort to cover costs, tuition and fees after federal, state and campus grants are applied. It provides up to 60 hours of tuition for someone who hasn’t yet earned their associate degree in specific technical training, according to information provided by Beshear’s office.
Courses are available through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.
When Work Ready first began, Andrea Borregard, Owensboro Community & Technical College dean of students, said it was for certificates and diplomas.
Many students took advantage of the scholarship offerings but were more interested in a two-year degree.
Now the program has been revamped to include the 60-credit hour associate’s degree, she said.
Borregard said a lot of OCTC students have always taken advantage of Work Ready, but that change “reinvigorated” the program.
Another recipient of a Work Ready Scholarship has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mallory Fish graduated from Hopkinsville Community College in 2018 with a degree in nursing. When she was first making plans to seek higher education, she thought she would have to go to school full time while working nights as a CNA until she received her degree. However, after receiving a Work Ready Scholarship, she was able to stay focused on her studies while also being able to pay for them.
“I don’t know how to thank the Kentucky Lottery for helping me achieve my dream of becoming a nurse,” she said. “I graduated (December 2018) and I work at my local hospital in the medical surgical COVID unit. I am grateful to be able to help. I am able to do it because of Work Ready because they provided me with the mental piece of not having to work four or five days a week to get through college.”
In 1999 the Kentucky General Assembly dedicated the Kentucky Lottery proceeds to fund scholarships and grant programs, including the Work Ready Scholarships. In that time more than $3.8 billion has gone to fund programs to help Kentucky students attend college, according to Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery Corporation CEO, who also spoke during the press conference.
