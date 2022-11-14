Gryphon Environmental will be hosting students from Owensboro Community & Technical College on Nov. 15, providing tours of the facility and information about electrical work.
Ryan Hobson, director of automation engineering for Gryphon, graduated from OCTC’s Industrial Electrical program in 2016.
“While I was in the program, I was impacted by the ability of our local community college to change the lives of so many people,” Hobson said. “A couple of years in a skilled trade program could easily enable a career that could provide a great living and sense of accomplishment.”
Hobson said he always hoped he would be able to give back to the school and credits his instructor, Marty Higdon, as a reason for his success.
“Last year I was invited to join the advisory board committee for the electrical program and help shape the future of the program,” Hobson said. “Marty and I have remained great friends after I graduated, and he has always been a source I could turn to for career or technical advice.”
In his position at Gryphon, Hobson is involved with the hiring process and said he always prefers to contact OCTC first, if possible, when the company is looking to add more labor to the team.
“We have employed several recent graduates of the electrical and welding program, and in some cases, we have hired a few as they were still completing the degree,” he said. “We currently have a young electrician working part time who is in his last semester of the electrical program.”
Another way Hobson said the company wants to give back to OCTC and the Daviess County community is by helping the program stay at the forefront of industrial automation and electrical technology.
“The industrial dryers that we design and build here in Owensboro are some of the most advanced on the market and utilizes cloud computing and monitoring equipment to allow us to provide real time data for our customers and to provide unmatched remote support,” Hobson said.
As an original equipment manufacturer, Gryphon has been able to position itself to be able to provide supply demo and training equipment to OCTC.
“The equipment that is going to be donated is cutting edge technology that will allow the students to work with and learn on equipment that will be the standard 10 years from now versus from 10 years ago,” Hobson said.
Hobson said the collaboration with OCTC will help to ensure students will be graduating with not only the sound principles of electrical technology, but also with skills and experience on technology that will be in high demand.
