The Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions division is offering a human resource certification prep class that will run from Oct. 27-Dec. 15.
The class will meet virtually for eight live and interactive webinars from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The class was offered last year, but before that, it hadn’t been offered since 2017, said Vicki Boyd, director of OCTC Workforce Training Services. She said that the school is hoping to now offer it on a “fairly regular basis,” depending on interest and demand.
This course, while taught in the past, includes updated as well as new curriculum, she said.
“The class went well last year,” Boyd said. “From what I have heard, folks have passed the exams.”
School officials do not administer the exam, but Boyd said “what we have learned from previous students is that our course does successfully prepare them for the exam.”
The course is taught by HR professionals, according to Diann Shock, OCTC administrative assistant, who also added that it has been “well-attended” in the past.
The course will offer a comprehensive review to help students prepare for Professional in Human Resources and Senior Professional in Human Resources, two HR certification exams that are administered by the Human Resource Certification Institute. Topics covered include management, leadership, talent acquisition, professional development, rewarding employees, labor relations and employee engagement.
Boyd also said there will be example questions, test-taking strategies and study tips presented during the course.
“So the test itself won’t be a startling revelation, it will be something they are well-prepared to handle,” she said. “This will be a good solution for their need to prepare for this important credential in the HR world.”
The cost of the class is $1,295 per person and includes the BenchPrep HR Learning System curriculum. Registration and fees for the certification exam are not included in this course fee. Registration is open through Oct. 20.
For more information or to register, contact Shock at 270-686-4444 or email her at diann.shock@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
