Owensboro Community & Technical College will again offer a condensed, four-week winter session that is slated to run from Dec. 14 to Jan. 10.
The online-only courses include accounting, with Al Wallace; principles of marketing, with Michael Boyd; introduction to art with David Wilson; introduction to biology with Dr. Micah Perkins; a few basic anatomy/physiology courses with labs, with Veena Sallan; introduction to computers, with Stacy Bertke; basic public speaking, with Jacob Bryant; introduction to interpersonal communication, with Chelsea Fancher; and history of women in America, with Angela Ash.
Kevin Beardmore, VP of student affairs, said the winter session is designed to be rigorous and it’s recommended a student only take one per session.
“It’s not for somebody who wants to relax over the holidays,” Beardmore said. “That’s not what it’s about, but it’s a great opportunity to get a head start on the spring semester or catch up on something.”
OCTC took some of its most popular courses and put them online to offer the accelerated program. It was offered for the first time in 2019 and was such a success that educators wanted to offer it again.
“We didn’t know if we’d get a lot of response,” Beardmore said. “We got good responses, and so far this year it’s been the same.”
To see the full listing of the courses available during the winter session, visit https://owens boro.kctcs.edu/education-train ing/class-schedules/.
Registration is open through Dec. 14. New students can sign up in the START Center on the OCTC main campus in the upper level of the Campus Center, at 4800 New Hartford Road. The START Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
To schedule an appointment or a visit, email octc.startcenter@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4522.
Current students may register online or see an advisor in the Pathfinder Den, which is in the lower level of the Campus Center.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.