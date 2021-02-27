U.S. Mitch McConnell’s office on Thursday released a list of 57 schools in the state that would share $203.6 million in coronavirus relief funds to support students and campus communities during the pandemic.
Brescia is scheduled to receive $1.2 million and KWC, $1.45 million.
Owensboro Community & Technical College was not on the list.
But Friday, McConnell’s office sent out a new release that says the total amount for Kentucky higher education is $269.3 million.
And it shows that OCTC will be receiving $4.37 million.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.