Scott Williams, president of Owensboro Community & Technical College, is expected to make a presentation on how the college impacts the local economy during Tuesday’s Owensboro City Commission meeting.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the college added $203 million in income to the regional economy that OCTC serves, which includes Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean counties, according to a fact sheet provided by OCTC. The $203 million translates into 2,719 jobs supported by the college.
The average associate degree graduate from OCTC will see an increase in earnings of $9,500 each year when compared to someone with a high school diploma working in Kentucky, the fact sheet added.
The analysis uses numerous sources including OCTC’s FY 2018-19 academic and financial reports, provided by Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and industry and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau.
In other business, the commissioners will consider the second reading of an ordinance repealing the Medical Control Authority, which has been replaced by the Ambulance Contracting Authority, City Manager Nate Pagan said.
The new board, which is responsible for overseeing the ambulance contracts and services provided to the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County and ensuring that all contractual obligations are being met, was restructured last year.
The city will also consider a municipal order updating its agreement between Daviess County Fiscal Court for its use of the Walter Freeman Fire Training Facility. The city will also swear in two people to the Owensboro Police Department.
