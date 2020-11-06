Educators and staff at Owensboro Community & Technical College are in the planning stages for upcoming programs in the school’s spring semester.
The school will host a program fair for the advanced manufacturing and transportation programs from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Two of those programs are work and learn models that will be beginning cohorts in the spring, according to Ceary Thomas, OCTC student success coach.
The event is geared toward high school seniors and adults who are interested in going back to school to gain certifications or credits. At the fair, potential students will have the opportunity to talk with OCTC staff about the variety of programming offered, including construction, computerized manufacturing and machining, robotics, automotive, industrial maintenance, engineering and electronics, air conditioning and welding technology.
The construction and the automotive work and learn models are the two areas of study that are currently recruiting for the upcoming cohort.
The work and learn models are opportunities to have education paid for while gaining on-the-job training. Students who are accepted into them go to school two days a week, and the rest of the week they work with a local employer who is sponsoring their education, Thomas said.
“There will also be some demos in the labs in the Advanced Technology Center and the Industrial Innovation Center,” she said.
Admissions staff, the Kentucky Career Center, and officials from the OCTC SkillTrain program will also be available to answer questions and help students. GED resources will also be available for those in need.
All Healthy at OCTC protocols will be in place, which include requiring attendees to wear masks and to maintain physical distance. Participants will also need to complete healthy check-in upon entry into each building.
This event will take place on OCTC’s Main Campus, at 4800 New Hartford Road, in its Advanced Technology and Industry Innovation centers.
For more information contact Thomas at ceary.thomas@kctcs.edu or 270-686-4623.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
