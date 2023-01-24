Owensboro Community and Technical College will host the 6th annual Girls Empowerment Trailblazer Dinner on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Blandford Lecture Hall located in the Humanities building at 4800 New Hartford Road.

Mike Rodgers, chief institutional officer at OCTC, said the event began as a way to reach out to young women in the community.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

