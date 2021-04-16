Owensboro Community & Technical College’s financial aid department is joining statewide efforts to increase the fulfillment of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, referred to as the FAFSA form, with an upcoming FAFSA Fiesta planned for April 22.

Statewide, the number of students who have filled out the FAFSA is down, which has led many state organizations to hold their own promotions of the form that is required for all students who plan to attend college. The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority has reported a 13% drop in FAFSA filings since last year.

The number of Daviess County Public Schools students who have completed the FAFSA is “significantly lower” than in previous years, according to Amanda Jerome, Daviess County Public Schools college and career readiness coordinator.

She estimated that by Christmas 2020, the school district was down about 30% in FAFSA completers compared to “normal numbers.”

Christie Fogle, Owensboro High School senior counselor, also said the pandemic has been contributing to fewer students completing the form.

In March, about 41% of students had completed the form, compared to about 61% last year.

Rebecca Simon, OCTC’s financial aid director, said with the number of FAFSA applications down statewide, the school wanted to “be proactive” and help any students interested in completing the process.

“This is the first step in making sure you maximize all your options in getting assistance for your education,” she said.

The FAFSA Fiesta will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the OCTC financial aid office, which is in the upper level of the Campus Center on OCTC’s main campus, at 4800 New Hartford Road.

During the event, staff will be available to answer questions and assist students and their families through the process, which will take about 20 minutes to complete. Interested students are asked to bring their Social Security cards, their 2019 tax information, and their parent/guardian tax information if they are a dependent.

Students who complete the forms on April 22 will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card.

Scott Williams, OCTC president, said this year has been tough for everyone, but now it’s time to “encourage students to choose their path for a better life.”

“We want students to make the investment in their future and this is the first step,” he said.

Interested students can reserve their spot for the event at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ 10C0C4AAEA623A2F5CE9-fafsa.

For more information contact octc.financialaid@kctcs.edu or text 270-238-8944.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315