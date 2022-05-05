Owensboro Community & Technical College will host two art workshops in June for anyone ages 15 and up.
The workshops are designed for beginners, and supplies will be included in the $93.50 class fee. The classes will be held at the OCTC Downtown Campus, 1501 Frederica St.
The first class, Printmaking for Beginners, is from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-15. Students will learn how to print cards and edition prints with techniques that can be used at home.
The second workshop, Paper Collage for Beginners, is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20-22. This class is an introduction to the low-cost art of paper collage.
Interested participants may register online at https://www.registerblast.com/owensboro/Exam/List; select "Community Art Workshops" and choose the appropriate workshop. To learn more contact Dave Wilson at davidd.wilson@kctcs.edu or 270-686-4626.
