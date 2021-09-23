Owensboro Community & Technical College is moving forward in its development of a Commercial Driver’s License Academy to help address a shortage of local drivers.
In August, the Owensboro Riverport Authority partnered with OCTC to use some of its vacant space to train students seeking their Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs).
OCTC will launch its four-week program in mid-October.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, it will host an employer event for the CDL Academy. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. on OCTC’s Main Campus, 4800 New Hartford Road, in the school’s Advanced Technology Center. Area employers interested in learning about CDL certification for new hires or incumbent workers can learn more about the academy at the event, as well as what funds are available to eligible students to help offset training costs.
Cindy Fiorella, vice president of Workforce Solutions and Economic Development for OCTC, said a catalyst of this program, and the upcoming employer event, is the shortage of drivers across the country and locally. The shortage is creating supply chain disasters, and area employers have voiced a need for more drivers.
“OCTC wanted to step up to the plate and be involved with the solution,” Fiorella said.
Many employers, including food producers, manufacturers and small equipment operators, require drivers to have CDLs, she said, adding that drivers are “beyond what we see on the interstate.”
Employers who attend the event can also learn about funding that was made available at the state level to help cover partial costs of training drivers. The Kentucky Community & Technical College System TRAINS fund can cover 75% of the cost to train incumbent employees, and in this instance, when a company sponsors a driver to be trained.
Companies will be responsible for 25% of the cost, plus a 10% administrative fee. Fiorella said it’s “a tremendous opportunity for savings.”
Since OCTC first announced the academy, more than 40 individuals have shown interest in participating and have been put on a waitlist to participate in upcoming information sessions.
This upcoming academy is another representation of how OCTC is developing programming to help address community needs.
Fiorella said that’s a great thing about a community the size of Owensboro and Daviess County.
“We can get our arms around a problem,” she said. “We have our government officials, economic development officials, workforce partners, and when we see an issue we can come together and get things done.”
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said this program is another example of “workforce development in action,” and that the employer event next week will be beneficial for area businesses.
“If your business has a need for drivers, this is your opportunity to learn how to maximize your efforts in a cost-efficient manner,” he said.
The CDL Driving Academy will have a heavy emphasis on sponsorships, apprenticeships and post-training employer placement. That means students can spend time in classrooms being trained while also learning on the job. Once students complete the program, they can then be paired with a participating sponsoring company.
For more information on the employer event, please contact katie.vincent@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4423. Students interested in OCTC’s CDL Driving Academy should contact Amee Payne at 270-686-3786 or amee.payne@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
