Owensboro Community & Technical College will present an information session about its Construction FastTrack program on Dec. 15 at its downtown campus, 1501 Frederica St.
The Construction FastTrack program is another addition to OCTC’s work and learn models in partnership with local businesses and with the support of the Owensboro Homebuilder’s Association. It’s currently enrolling for the spring semester.
The program is designed for students to receive hands-on, project-based training in a real-world, industry environment. Students will be working during the day and attending classes four evenings a week.
Students must complete at least 70% of program competencies and maintain at least 90% attendance to be successful.
Students who complete the program successfully can earn up to seven certificates, including basic carpenter, carpenter helper, residential site layout assistant, rough carpenter, residential roofer, residential carpenter and drywaller.
Only 16 students will be chosen for this cohort.
Mike Rodgers, OCTC chief institutional officer, said there is also room for more employers to get involved in the program.
Mentoring is a big part of the program, “and a strong mentor-student relationship only increases a student’s confidence and knowledge base,” Rodgers said.
“Ultimately this is about student success,” he said. “We have bundled courses each semester that lead to industry-recognized certificates to make it possible for students to quickly earn credentials that can be used in the workplace for advancement.”
Scott Williams, OCTC’s president, said the work and learn programs are innovative and they are serving adult students better by allowing them a more flexible schedule and multiple entry and exit points.
“But, I want to emphasize the benefits of the support of our industry partners,” he said. “Without their guidance, participation and honest feedback, these programs would not be successful.”
The info sessions will take place at 11:30 a.m. and at 5 p.m. in classroom 19.
Those attending the session are asked to park in the back lot. Those in attendance are required to follow all safety guidelines, including wearing a mask and physically distancing, as well as a safety check-in upon arrival.
For more information contact Ceary Thomas at ceary.thomas@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4623.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
