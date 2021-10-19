The Owensboro Community and Technical College Common Reading selection for the fall 2021 semester is "The Birds of Opulence" by Crystal Wilkinson, and the author's visit is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 12:30 p.m.; additional details and related events will be shared on campus and on the Common Reading Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OCTC.CommonRead. All OCTC Common Reading events are free and open to the public; the event will also be streamed. Wilkinson is Kentucky's Poet Laureate for 2021-22, the first Black woman to be selected for this honor.
OCTC to host Kentucky poet laureate today
bobbie hayse
