OCTC to host pre-admission conferences for surgical technology program

The Owensboro Community & Technical College surgical technology program is hosting several virtual pre-admission conferences in the coming weeks for students interested in the 2021 program that begins in the fall.
The pre-admission conferences are required for entry into the program, and they tell potential applicants what they need to apply, and how to do so, said Zara Basham, program coordinator.
A surgical technologist is an individual who sets up the operating room and assists surgeons directly during the surgical procedure. They set up the sterile surgical field and hand instruments to surgeons.
Some day-to-day duties of a surgical technologist, according to Basham, include preparing the operating room for an upcoming procedure, sterilizing instruments and equipment to be used in operating rooms, communicating with team members about maintaining the sterile field and assisting with cleanup after the operation.
The OCTC surgical technology program has a 97% job placement rate, Basham said, but only because about 3% of students ultimately choose not to seek a job in the field immediately upon graduation.
Students have graduated from the program and gone to work in Colorado, Hawaii, and all over the region, she said.
The conferences are virtual this year and will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. March 18; 1 p.m. March 31; and 1:30 p.m. April 16. The admission process is selective, and the program is a popular one not only at OCTC, but regionally and across the nation, Basham said.
The conferences will take place via Microsoft Teams. Links to the conferences will be provided on the OCTC Facebook page.
Only 16 students are accepted into each cohort, and the program lasts for 10 months, five days a week. It includes theory and classroom work, but more than 600 hours of clinical floor work, as well.
“Our students do real-life procedures on real-life patients in real-life surgery,” Basham said. “It’s a true, hands-on learning experience.”
Upon completion of the OCTC surgical technology program, students are eligible to take the national professional certification licensure exam that is administered by the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.
The deadline for the applications for the fall 2021 program is May 1, and attendance at one virtual pre-admission conference is mandatory.
For more information about the program, or how to access the pre-admission conferences, contact Basham at zara.basham@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4650.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
