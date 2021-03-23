Olga McKissic will be featured at this year’s Owensboro Community & Technical College Women in Support of Education Women’s History month presentation.
McKissic’s presentation “Celebrating Black Women Pioneers” will take place virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
McKissic, born and raised in Owensboro, is an Owensboro High School graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree from Spalding University and a master of theology degree from Campbellsville University.
She worked for BellSouth for 30 years before retiring as a corporate trainer and sales team manager in business marketing in Louisville.
Following that, she was the operations manager at Marshall Capital Management Group. In 2015, she returned to Owensboro, where she is currently the associate minister at Fourth Street Baptist Church, and serves as the executive director of the H.L. Neblett Community Center and director of Western Academy at The Neblett Center.
Julie Embry, OCTC coordinator and instructor for the medical information technology program who also serves as president of WISE, said McKissic was originally slated to present at last year’s Women’s History Month event that was cancelled due to COVID.
“She’s such a wonderful speaker, and we are all excited to hear her message,” Embry said. “We want to celebrate women, and celebrate the accomplishments of Black women.”
The community college’s WISE group is an organization that raises funds and awareness for women’s issues. They also award scholarships annually through the OCTC Scholarship Committee to women. However, you don’t have to be a woman to be a member of WISE, Embry said.
Women’s issues should be a concern for all, she said.
“It’s important to represent the underrepresented,” she said. “We want to let people know what’s going on in the world, and what has gone on in the world, and that some things still need to change.”
For more information about WISE, or the upcoming virtual speaking event contact Embry at julie.embry@kctcs.edu.
To view the McKissic speaking event visit the Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/94540037383?pwd=Nnhwa3BhVm9vVXhLemU5WUp0akR2UT09.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
