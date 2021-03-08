Owensboro Community & Technical College will begin offering a prep course for healthcare workers who are interested in seeking the Certified Registered Central Service Technicians national certification.

CRCSTs are individuals within the health field who help to eliminate infections and maintain surgical instruments and devices to ensure patient safety. Receiving this certification could mean an increase in pay and career advancement for those already working in the field, according to OCTC.

The OCTC Sterile Professing National Certification Prep Course prepares an individual to take the premiere International Association of Healthcare Central Service Material Management exam required for all CRCST certifications. OCTC will offer the course virtually from April 15 through July 2.

The instruction will be led by an industry expert. The course will meet Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This course will focus on real-world examples and processes, and is not considered an entry-level course. Individuals should have a basic understanding of sterile processing for successful certification exam prep, according to OCTC.

The prep course will cost $1,435, a price that includes all the materials, instruction, books, and online learning access. Group registrations can have costs covered up to 50% for eligible Kentucky companies through KCTCS TRAINS funding, according to OCTC.

Cindy Fiorella, OCTC vice president of workforce and economic development, said this is a good opportunity for those in the workforce.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for our workforce since demand of these careers are projected to grow through 2026 due to the increased demand for medical exams, tests, and procedures, per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics,” Fiorella said.

For more information about the course, contact Vicki Boyd at vicki.boyd@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4447 or contact Allyson Sanders at allyson.sanders@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4410.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315