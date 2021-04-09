Owensboro Community & Technical College will be offering a programmable logic controller training course May 14-June 4 for individuals in the industrial maintenance field interested in learning the Allen-Bradley ControlLogix system.
Most industrial facilities in the Owensboro area are using programmable logic controllers, or PLCs, according to instructor Tyler Ashton, who is also the director of external education for OCTC.
Ashton said the community college offers quite a few PLC trainings, and this particular one, called the Allen-Bradley PLC Basics: RS Logix, is unique in that it will be entirely virtual.
“This is a new concept from the (Kentucky Community and Technical College System) standpoint,” he said. “We have never done anything quite like this.”
How the training course will work is participants will tune in remotely to the software from home. Through that process, they will be able to interact with the Allen-Bradley software trainer, and communicate to the PLC.
“I am very excited to get this going,” he said. “Not only is it going to benefit the Owensboro area, but we can do this class from anywhere, even across the country. If we can get this rolling, we can potentially do some other software-oriented programs remotely as well.”
Ashton said there is a high demand for this kind of training, especially locally.
With a lot of industry turning to automation, there is a high need for industrial technicians to have PLC training, specifically with Allen-Bradley ControlLogix software using RSLogix for CompactLogix controllers, he said.
Companies are taking advantage of this kind of training to help their employees “brush up” their skills, and it’s becoming more and more relevant to the typical industrial maintenance employee, Ashton said.
When it comes to lines of logic that it takes to run the industrial machinery, one goof-up can put an entire facility in jeopardy, Ashton said, which is a big deal.
The class will meet virtually on four Friday mornings from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost will be $750 per person and includes all software and materials needed for the course.
For group registrations, up to 50% of the costs may be covered for eligible Kentucky companies through KCTCS TRAINS funding. Space is also limited, so early sign-ups are encouraged.
For more information about this class contact Ashton at tyler.ash ton@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4499.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
