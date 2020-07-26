Owensboro Community & Technical College is offering an Inequality in Society course for the fall semester that will explore inequality, discrimination, and current local and nationwide issues.
The three-credit-hour sociology class will be taught by Chad Gesser, associate professor of sociology. Gesser earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a master’s degree in sociology from Western Kentucky University.
According to information provided by OCTC officials, Gesser’s plans for the class include community conversations and guest panels. Many of these will be held virtually, but plans are for some to be in person, depending on what the current health and safety guidelines are at that time.
Dr. Veena Sallan, OCTC chief academic officer, said this is an important course.
“This course is relevant always, but even more so today and it can help spur on the discussion and dialogue in our community,” Sallan said.
OCTC President Scott Williams said it’s important to encourage dialogue between viewpoints, especially as an educational institution.
“Only then can our community continue to change, grow, and understand one another more fully,” he said. “This not only benefits our students, it can benefit the great community if we can encourage broad participation.”
OCTC is currently taking appointments and scheduling tours for the fall term that begins Aug. 17. All classes will have a strong online component, with offerings of remote learning in case in-person courses have to stop in the future.
Those interested in scheduling appointments for tours must follow these guidelines: reschedule appointments of request virtual advising sessions if you are sick; do not bring additional people to your appointment; wear a mask during the visit, and if you do not have one, one will be provided; maintain six feet physical distance.
Temperature self-checks and other health evaluations will be required.
Prospective students can enroll online at Owensboro.kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4400 for more information.
To learn more information specifically about the inequality in society course contact Gesser at chad.gesser@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
