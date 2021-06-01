Owensboro Community & Technical College will be offering a Plumbing FastTrack program for the first time in August.
The program is part of the school’s earn and learn model that allows students the opportunity to earn credits while also working in the field. Through this model, students are able to get to work in their field of interest as soon as possible, according to Ceary Thomas, OCTC student success coach.
Students will take classes on OCTC’s main campus, beginning Aug. 16. This first cohort will accept 30 students, and Thomas said those who are currently part of the school’s Construction FastTrack are also encouraged to participate.
The Construction FastTrack is another one of the school’s earn and learn models in partnership with local businesses and with the support of the Owensboro Home Builder’s Association.
Thomas said the Home Builder’s Association will likely be involved with the Plumbing FastTrack as well.
These initiatives, and others offered by the school, are a direct response to community needs, Thomas said.
“We were contacted by members of the community who said there really was a need for this,” she said. “I’ve already had a lot of response to this, and people letting me know they are interested.”
Courses begin with an online introductory course. Lab courses will include basic plumbing skills, plumbing principles, plumbing systems and rough-in plumbing fixtures. Once students complete the 12-month program, they will earn multiple certificates, including first-year plumber mechanic, certified backflow tester, finish plumber, service and repair plumber, second year plumber mechanic, and maintenance plumber certifications.
This program sets students up for a journeyman license, Thomas said.
The courses will prepare students for licensure and shadowing within the field, Thomas said, and upon completion, students will work with a success coach on job placement opportunities.
Courses will be taught from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evenings in the OCTC Industry Innovation Center, at 4800 New Hartford Road.
For more information about this program contact Thomas at ceary.thomas@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4623.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
