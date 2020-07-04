Owensboro Community & Technical College is now offering social work classes for the fall semester that will be transferable to either Brescia University of Western Kentucky University, where students can pursue a degree in the field should they so choose.
While OCTC doesn’t offer a social work degree, Veena Sallan, OCTC chief academic officer, said the school is happy to offer the entry-level courses that will be taught by “experienced professionals.”
The courses, Intro to Social Services and The Family, will be taught by Cori Douglas and Amanda Greenwell, who are licensed and working in the social work field.
Greenwell is an Owensboro Health Regional Hospital therapist and project manager for the intensive outpatient program. Before that, she was an outpatient therapist at River Valley Behavioral Health. She has an undergraduate degree in social work and her master’s degree in social work from WKU-Owensboro.
Douglas is the clinical supervisor for Sunrise Children’s Services and is a part-time therapist at St. Joe’s Peace Mission. She earned her undergraduate degree in social work from Transylvania University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kentucky.
The Intro to Social Services class is a three-credit-hour course with a lab and gives an overview of the program and challenges faced by professionals in the field. The Family class is also a three-credit-hour course that looks at the dynamics of, and alternative constructs, of families, according to information provided by OCTC officials.
Brescia University and WKU-Owensboro both offer a bachelor of social work degree, and Brescia also offers a master’s degree in social work.
OCTC President Scott Williams said he is happy to offer these opportunities for students.
“The courses are offered by practicing professionals and set the students up well toward a career path in social work,” he said.
For more information about these two classes at OCTC, visit owensboro.kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
