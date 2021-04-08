Owensboro Community & Technical College has announced all students and faculty will be welcome back on campus for the summer and fall 2021 semesters, following its period of virtual learning and hybrid models that took place this past school year due to the coronavirus.
This also includes outside organizations that sometimes meet on campus, including summer camps, meetings and trainings. There will still be limits to size, specific to state protocols, and masks and social distancing will still be required.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said he and other staff members on campus are excited to welcome everyone back.
There will also still be options for remote learning, for those who prefer that mode of education, he said.
“It was a challenging year for everyone, with many additional stressors,” he said. “We are beginning to move forward toward more traditional operations. We will continue to follow the guidance provided by Gov. (Andy) Beshear’s office and proceed with the incremental increase of having more folks on campus, per the guidelines. We look forward to seeing more people in person.”
Typically OCTC offers mostly-online summer courses, but many of them also income lab and in-person components, which will begin on May 17. There is also an eight-week summer session that begins June 9. OCTC will also be offering flexible class schedules for the fall, including in-person, online and hybrid options to accommodate student needs, the college said.
Registration is open for summer and fall classes and tours may be arranged for small groups. Fall classes begin on Aug. 16.
For more information or to arrange a tour email octc.info@kctcs.edu, visit Owensboro.kctcs.edu, or drop by the START Center on the Main Campus at 4800 New Hartford Road, in the upper level of the Campus Center.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.