As part of its efforts to promote the nursing field, Owensboro Community & Technical College will be offering an Experience Nursing day for high school students on Friday.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on OCTC’s main campus, 4800 New Hartford Road.
Lori Donahoo, OCTC nursing program coordinator, said this event has been designed for local high school students who may be interested in pursuing a career in nursing after they graduate.
During the event, students will participate in hands-on activities, including baseline patient assessment, basic nursing skills, and development of a simple care plan.
Nurse educators will be on site to answer questions about the OCTC nursing program, and general questions about the profession.
Donahoo said this event is part of OCTC’s recent efforts to provide more opportunities for individuals interested in careers in nursing.
There is a high demand for nurses in this area, and all over the country, she said.
“Students who come to the event will have a unique chance to experience what it’s like to be a nurse,” she said, adding that students will work with mannequins.
If this event is successful, she said, OCTC plans to offer others like it.
“This follows our recent announcement of the Fast Track Nursing Program we started,” she said. “We do think it’s important to get youth interested in nursing as a career because we definitely see a high demand for nurses.”
The Fast Track Nursing Program offers dual credit options for high school students who are interested in getting a jump-start on a degree. OCTC will be admitting 80-100 students for the next nursing cohorts.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the Experience Nursing event will be a good opportunity for high school students to see if a career in nursing is “the right fit for them.”
“This creates a safe space for students to try it out and see if it is something they can be passionate about,” he said, alluding to the fact that students will be in a classroom setting with mannequins.
Donahoo agreed with Williams, and said OCTC wants to provide as many opportunities as possible for high school students to get ahead on a nursing degree.
“Students can save a lot of time and energy by preparing early,” she said, which is also helpful because the OCTC nursing program is highly competitive.
Students who participate in the Experience Nursing event will receive a T-shirt, a practice kit, and lunch.
Students must sign up in advance of the event, and they can do so by asking their guidance counselors at their high schools, or they can email Nancy Wilson at nancy.wilson@kctcs.edu.
Masks will be required on OCTC’s campus, and social distancing protocols will be implemented.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
