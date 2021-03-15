The Owensboro Community & Technical College veterinary technology program is hosting online open houses March 19 and April 23 for prospective students who are interested in turning their passion for animals into a career.
The virtual events both take place at 3 p.m.
The OCTC veterinary technology program, while relatively new at the school, is popular. It has a selective admissions process and the program will only be accepting 24 students in the fall 2021 session. The program is one of the few two-year programs of its kind in the state, with some current students traveling more than an hour to attend courses, according to Jacqueline Jackson.
Jackson, OCTC veterinary technologist associate professor, said students learn more than 300 hands-on skills on small and large animals, like drawing blood, physical examinations and more.
Veterinary technologists work in a variety of settings assisting with animal procedures, from laboratories to vet offices, to USDA inspection services, Jackson said.
A lot of people consider them veterinary nurses, and they technically are, Jackson said, except instead of one species they are dealing with hundreds. They do radiology, laboratory procedures and surgery, and work within all aspects of the clinical veterinary setting.
Tara Groves, also an OCTC veterinary technologist associate professor, said this program is also good for students who are looking to further their veterinary education.
“It’s a great first step for those individuals as well,” she said.
Upon completion of the two-year program, graduates are prepared to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Exam.
The program covers office and hospital procedures, microbiology, client relations and communications, anatomy, physiology, parasitology, clinical techniques, pharmacology, anesthesiology, surgical and medical nursing, radiology and clinical pathology training.
To access the virtual open houses, visit the OCTC Facebook page or contact Groves at tara.groves@kctcs.edu to be sent a direct link.
The deadline for the application for Fall 2021 is May 1. Individual or small group tours, and class shadowing can also be arranged for prospective students on an individual basis.
For more information, call 270-852-8968.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.