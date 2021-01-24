Former baseball player and NCAA and MLB men’s basketball coach Julie Croteau will be the featured guest at the Owensboro Community & Technical College’s fourth annual Trail Blazer event slated to take place virtually on March 4.
The event, which originally began as a way to highlight women in “alternative careers,” according to Mike Rodgers, OCTC chief institutional officer, typically accompanies a dinner. However, due to the pandemic, alterations had to be made to ensure it could be presented safely.
“It has developed into a really inspirational experience and even though we will be virtual this year, we did not want to pass up the opportunity for our young ladies to hear from Julie Crocteau,” Rodgers said.
Thus, the event will take place over Zoom. It is free to observe, but there are some engagement packages that can be provided while supplies last to those interested in participating. The packages can be picked up ahead of the event and include swag, goodies and other items for virtual attendees to help them enjoy the evening.
According to information provided by OCTC, Croteau is the first female to coach in the NCAA men’s basement. She played Women’s Major League Baseball for the Colorado Silver Bullets, and her baseball glove and a photo of her are on permanent display at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Her other achievements include appearing in the film “A League of Their Own,” coaching the U.S. Women’s National Baseball Team, winning Gold in the World Cup in Canada in 2004 and another Gold in 2006 for managing the U.S. Women’s National Team. She is currently the director of communications for BeWell at Stanford University, according to OCTC.
In a pre-recorded video message available on YouTube, Croteau said she is looking forward to the event.
“I’m excited to tell you about my story and talk about what’s possible for women in the year 2021 at the fourth annual Girls Empowerment Trail Blazer event,” she said.
It kicks off at 5:30 p.m., and the Zoom link will be provided ahead of time. For more information, call 270-686-4663 or email cadie.under wood@kctcs.edu.
Those interested in participating can show their interest by visiting the link https://4thtrailblazerevent.eventbrite.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
