Sharmy Davis, Owensboro Community & Technical College success coach, is one of 17 professionals from across the commonwealth to be chosen to participate in the Council on Postsecondary Education’s Academic Leadership Development Institute, or ALDI.
This is the second year ALDI has taken place, and it is comprised of a series of professional development sessions to help prep a group of 17 minority faculty and staff members for leadership roles in Kentucky higher education, according to the CPE.
“The Academic Leadership Development Institute is a learning community of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional development,” the CPE website said.
The ALDI series are “highly-interactive sessions and small group seminars led by faculty and administrators from across Kentucky and others states,” the website said.
This year’s cohort represents individuals from six four-year institutions and 11 Kentucky Community and Technical College System schools, according to the CPE.
Davis said she is honored to have been selected for this opportunity.
“(I) look forward to learning more about Kentucky’s postsecondary system and getting to know the rest of the professionals in my cohort,” she said.
Davis’ work focuses on OCTC associate of arts, associate of science and associate of fine arts students. She is a University of Maryland-Baltimore County graduate, and earned her master’s in public administration from Eastern Kentucky University, and a master’s in business administration from Midway University. Before coming to OCTC in 2019, she worked for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said this is a great opportunity for Davis “and for the college in that she can bring ideas and enthusiasm back to our campus and share those with us.”
“It will also provide her with an expanded peer network that we can one day attract to Owensboro,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.