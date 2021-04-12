The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has chosen 19 professionals from across the commonwealth to participate in this year’s Academic Leadership Development Institute, one of which is Owensboro Community & Technical College’s senior admissions adviser, Courtney Duvall.
The Academic Leadership Development Institute, or ALDI, is coordinated by the CPE. It began in 2019 through a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation. It is a learning community for educators early in their career, and underrepresented minorities who are working toward professional advancement. It includes interactive sessions and small group seminars that are led by educators and administrators across the state and others, according to cpe.ky.gov.
Duvall is working toward her master’s degree in leadership from Western Kentucky University. Before entering her current position, she served as a student success coach at OCTC. She began working as a financial aid assistant at OCTC in 2017. She earned her associate in arts degree from the community college, and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from WKU. She is a native of Owensboro and an Apollo High School alumni.
Travis Powell, CPE vice president and general counsel, said participants in the ALDI are already leading transformational efforts, and the higher education group is “excited to invest in their future.”
“Equity and inclusion in the campus workforce is fundamental to our goals in higher education, and we want to empower these leaders with as much knowledge and experience possible to drive institutional success.”
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the school staff and leaders are proud to have another participant in the ALDI.
“It is a great opportunity for Courtney to learn more about statewide policy and how we can better serve students,” Williams said.
This year’s ALDI group includes seven professionals from four-year institutions in the state, and 12 from those within the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. They were all nominated for the year-long program according to their leadership ability and their interest in advancement, according to OCTC.
