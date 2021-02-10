Dana Beatty chose to attend Owensboro Community & Technical College to receive her training as a medical coder for several reasons, one of which being that it was close to home.
She also liked the program’s reputation, and the program coordinator, Julie Embry, who Beatty said went out of her way to provide the best education for her students.
Embry has taken that a step further and recently obtained a certification as an American Health Information Management Association procedure classification system trainer, making her one of only 14 in the state to have achieved the status. As this type of trainer, Embry said she will be able to provide more for her students.
“This certification shows that I am an expert,” Embry said. “It taught me, along with professional development, how to be a better instructor and how to teach my students better.”
She said medical coding is a tough subject, so any help she can receive to better teach students is priceless.
The certification requires a minimum of five years of experience, as well as a certified coding specialist credential, both of which qualified Embry. She also had to pass a coding test before taking the course.
This adds to Embry’s other accolades, including her credentials from the American Academy of Professional Coders. Her previous experience includes working in various medical office settings, hosting courses and tutoring for the national coding exams. She has taught as an adjunct professor in the medical information technology program at OCTC since 2017, and became the coordinator in 2018. She also is a graduate of OCTC.
Beatty said Embry was a great teacher in that she did everything she could for her students to succeed. She recalls studying for the coding certification exam and Embry was available to help her, even though it was winter break.
“Julie is very knowledgeable,” Beatty said. “She loves her students and wants them to succeed. You can really tell she cares about her students.”
Beatty also said it’s rare for coding educators to receive this extra credential, and that Embry is “one of the best.”
The reason Embry wanted to receive this extra credential is because, she said, it helps her students. As a former OCTC graduate, she feels a passion for OCTC students.
“I’m going to do anything I can to help them be successful,” she said. “That’s what it’s really all about.”
For more information about OCTC’s medication information technology and administrative office technology programs, which both offer an associate degree in applied science and certification options, contact Embry at 270-686-4593 or email her at julie.embry@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
