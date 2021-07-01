Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Level Up Camp is an opportunity for incoming freshmen to become acclimated to college life while also learning about the various programs offered at the school.
Sharmy Davis, Owensboro Community & Technical College’s director of cultural diversity, said the group of seven students who are participating in this first-ever camp at OCTC has also indicated that they are interested in financial literacy, so that’s what they were learning about on Wednesday.
This is the first year it has been offered at OCTC.
Incoming freshman students attend the camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Upon completion of the camp, they also will earn a free college credit hour. Those who complete the program also will be eligible for a $1,500 OCTC scholarship for the fall semester.
The camp is funded by the U.S. Department of Education with the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. It is also funded in part through a grant from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
The camp is also meant to help students transition to college following high school graduation. The camp is intended to help those students continue on to a second year of college.
The scholarship, and the chance to get ahead in the fall semester, is why Katelyn Coon of Owensboro wanted to attend the Level Up camp. She said her mother told her about it and said it would be a good opportunity.
“It also will help me to learn about the college experience,” Coon said.
Throughout the camp, students will receive an overview of campus services, success strategies and career options. Faculty from all the employment sectors in this area will also be available to provide students with background information on the skills and knowledge needed to be successful in their specific areas.
“There are also some hands-on activities,” Davis said, adding that students who participate in Level Up Camp then do not have to take the first year experience that is required for all first-year students at OCTC.
Davis said she hopes this is a program that can continue in years to come.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
