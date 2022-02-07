While Owensboro Community & Technical College has always offered some level of youth programming, opportunities for local kids and their families have increased the last the decade.
This is, in part, because of the availability of additional grant opportunities, according to Jessica Cecil, OCTC academic program facilitator.
Additionally, she said that since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in response to youth programming offered. That is why the college is amping up its programs this semester and summer.
Cecil also attributed the increase in opportunities to the nationwide goal of guiding students into a career path or field early, as well as an expanded focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, as well as more opportunities to serve underrepresented populations. This includes more support from local industry partners.
The ultimate goal is to let students know what college is, and that it can be attainable for them, she said.
“We also want to welcome and encourage them to consider a future at OCTC,” she said.
The school is in the middle of a science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) program that was funded, in part, by Alcoa. Middle and high school students engage in five outreach sessions during the academic year, in which they participate in faculty-led, hands-on activities in advanced manufacturing, computer information technology, art and robotics.
The Promoting Health Equity Through Allied Health Workforce Diversity Initiative that is funded, in part, by a $18,500 grant from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, is also underway. The goal of this initiative is to increase the number of African American, Hispanic and multicultural healthcare professionals in the OCTC service area.
Through the initiative, OCTC is working closely with community partners, like the Dugan Best Community Center, the H.L. Neblett Community Center, Cliff Hagan’s Boys and Girls Club and Girls, Inc., to offer camps for elementary and middle school students. There are four community outreach activity camps planned for the spring 2022 semester. Students will be led in hands-on activities by faculty in OCTC’s allied health programs — nursing, medical assisting, radiography, surgical technology and paramedic technology.
There will also be virtual outreach sessions for high school students and adults to provide more information about the allied health programs OCTC has to offer.
Experience Nursing Days is an upcoming opportunity for high school students who are interested in studying nursing at OCTC. Events are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 18 and April 22. Students will participate in hands-on activities and will also receive a practice kit with a stethoscope and penlight.
Interested students may learn more about how to participate in Experience Nursing Days by contacting Nancy Wilson at nancy.wilson@kctcs.edu.
Cecil said these programs benefit students and the community at large because they have the potential to impact their overall success. Students can explore career options, gain valuable mentorship and have increased knowledge about the opportunities that would help make their path to postsecondary options easier, like the benefits of dual credit and scholarships.
“Many of the programs offered host students on campus and encourage them to explore different career paths,” Cecil said. “Many kids follow the path that is before them, so we just want to expose students to all the possibilities that are available so they can pick the one that suits them the best.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.