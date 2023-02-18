Owensboro Community & Technical College is currently hosting its “2023 Skylark Literary and Visual Arts Exhibition” — in correlation with the college’s literary and art magazine “Skylark” — at the Dayman Gallery, located on the second floor of the main campus’ Learning Resource Center.
The artwork on display includes works from Anika Atherton, Julia Bowlds, Martha Bratcher, Taylor Bristow, Louie Fuchs, Drake Gunter, Cynthia Lenn, Heather Maas, Lillian Martin, Katie Pierce, Rose Richards, Chloe Richeson, Roxy Rickard, English Roberts and Gabriel Schoonover.
Creative writing contributions were written by Autumn Duckett, Tamara Harlan, Raylan Harmon, Angela Horton and Phillip Langford.
The “Skylark” publication began in 1987 as a way to give OCTC students, faculty and staff an opportunity to publish original poems, short stories and visual art to help “represent the best of our creative community.”
While the magazine has been published annually, the exhibition debut last year after co-organizers Matt Branham, professor of English and editor of “Skylark,” and David Wilson, art program coordinator and instructor, director of the Dayman Gallery and art editor for the magazine, were looking to bring new life to the publication.
“... It was coming out of the pandemic when we gradually reopened, and we were rehabbing the gallery, it (was) like, ‘Why hasn’t this artwork and creative writing ever been put on display physically, and then (have) the publication as a bonus?’ ” Wilson said.
The debut of the exhibition was successful, according to Wilson.
“It elevated the importance of arts in our lives,” he said. “... This is like a refreshing new version of the standard idea.
“It exposed the creativity to a wider audience.”
And he looks for this year to repeat the positive response.
“Anybody (passing) by the gallery will be sparked in by the color of the paintings, the arrangement of the writings on the wall and it’s a chance to escape their everyday life,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the magazine and the exhibit help people receive recognition for their talents and gives them a chance to express their originality and hopes that visitors are able to enjoy both an entertaining and educational experience with the exhibit.
“I hope that they leave with liking artwork in the show, disliking artwork in the show and understanding why,” he said. “It all comes into their own personal tastes and experiences in life. That’s all you need to look at any art show — representational or abstract ….”
The free exhibit will run until March 17 and is open to the public.
Artwork is available for purchase, with 100% of the sale going to the student.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
