David Wilson, art program coordinator and instructor at Owensboro Community & Technical College, director of the Dayman Gallery and art editor for the college’s literary and art magazine “Skylark,” talks about Roxy Rickard’s piece “White Bird” on Thursday inside the Dayman Gallery as part of the “2023 Skylark Literary and Visual Arts Exhibition.”

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Community & Technical College is currently hosting its “2023 Skylark Literary and Visual Arts Exhibition” — in correlation with the college’s literary and art magazine “Skylark” — at the Dayman Gallery, located on the second floor of the main campus’ Learning Resource Center.

The artwork on display includes works from Anika Atherton, Julia Bowlds, Martha Bratcher, Taylor Bristow, Louie Fuchs, Drake Gunter, Cynthia Lenn, Heather Maas, Lillian Martin, Katie Pierce, Rose Richards, Chloe Richeson, Roxy Rickard, English Roberts and Gabriel Schoonover.

