Owensboro Community and Technical College's 35th annual Grant G. Talbott III Memorial Run will be held in-person and virtually this year from Nov. 4-6. In-person participants will run the 5K on Nov. 6; virtual participants may choose their own path, and day, to run or walk the 5K from Nov. 4-6 and log their time online. All proceeds go to support OCTC students.
Race day registration and check-in is between 7:30-8:30 a.m. at OCTC's main campus, 4800 New Hartford Road. Entry fee is $25, and $10 for current OCTC students.
This 5K race/walk begins at 9 a.m. at Legion Park on East Byers Avenue and continues around Veach Road, ending at OCTC. Please park on campus. A complimentary shuttle will transport participants to the starting line.
Please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Owensboro/GrantGTalbottIIIMemorial5KRunWalk to register online or contact Barb Tipmore at 270-686-4530 or barb.tipmore@kctcs.edu for more details.
