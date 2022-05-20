Odd Fellows Building sells for $610k

Eric Belcher stopped by the auction of the Odd Fellows Building on Thursday as a curious bystander, and didn’t expect to walk away as the new owner of the 132-year-old building located on the southwest corner of Third and St. Ann streets.

Belcher, born and raised in Owensboro, considers himself an entrepreneur at heart. He is also the new owner of the business, Maurice Pools & Spas.

He purchased the 22,255-square-foot building for $610,000. The property is assessed at $738,600, which was an increase from $570,400 last year.

“I saw the article one night and thought ‘Man, that’s an iconic building that’s going up for sale,’ ” he said. “I like history, and I like old buildings. I have fond memories of Colby’s, as well. It’s my favorite steak in town.”

Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits has occupied the ground floor of the building since 1987 and recently signed a 15-year lease. Belcher will inherit that lease with the purchase of the building.

Collin MacQuarrie, whose family owns the restaurant, previously said nothing will change for the restaurant business.

He said after the auction that initial bids called for well above $1 million before dropping down to about $300,000. It was at that point the bids began, and it was all over in about 13 minutes.

Belcher said it is exciting that this is the first time the building has ever been sold in its history.

The three-story building was built by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Brothers Lodge No. 132. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986 as an example of both Beaux Arts architecture and Italian Renaissance architecture.

The second floor is currently designed for offices, and the third floor is an open concept space the IOOF used for lodge meetings. There is also a kitchen on the third floor.

Weir’s Drug Store was located on the bottom floor, where Colby’s currently is located, from 1926 to 1986.

Belcher said the upper floors of the building are in need of some renovations.

“I’m not scared to get my hands dirty,” he said. “I came as a curious citizen and did not know I would walk away with this. I just did it, though, I pulled the trigger. I was just thinking it would be a great opportunity if someone could get in there at the right price. I’ve seen this building all my life. I had no idea I would be purchasing it one day.”

Belcher’s plans are to renovate the second and third floors for lease space for local businesses. He is also considering renovating the third floor to become living quarters.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315