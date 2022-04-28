One of downtown’s oldest buildings will go on the auction block at 10 a.m. May 19.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Brothers Lodge No. 132, which erected the three-story Odd Fellows Building on the southwest corner of Third and St. Ann streets in the early 1890s, no longer needs it, Tyler Edge, an auctioneer with Kurtz Auction & Realty, said Tuesday.

“They’re down to five or six members,” he said. “We sold their farm in eastern Daviess County last year. They don’t need the building anymore. Their needs are smaller now.”

Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits, which has occupied the ground floor of the building since 1987, will remain there, Edge said.

The buyer will inherit their lease, he said.

Collin MacQuarrie, whose family owns the restaurant, said, “We just signed a new lease for 10 to 15 years. Nothing will really change for us. We think it will be a good thing.”

Weir’s Drug Store was in that space from 1926 to 1986.

The property is assessed at $738,600 for tax purposes — up from $570,400 last year.

But downtown property has been selling for above assessed values in recent years.

The Odd Fellow Building is the largest downtown building to go on the auction block in recent years.

“It’s a great historical building downtown,” Edge said. “I expect a pretty good crowd.”

The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986 as an example of both Beaux Arts architecture and Italian Renaissance architecture.

The Odd Fellows Building appears on Owensboro’s Wikipedia page, Edge said.

The third floor could be converted to apartments, he said, now that downtown living seems to be becoming popular.

“Property like this doesn’t come up very often,” Edge said. “It will be interesting to see what happens.”

Kurtz will have a “preview day” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 to show interested parties through the property.

The building has 22,255 square feet.

The second floor is designed for offices.

The third floor is a large open concept that had been used for lodge meetings. There’s also a kitchen area there.

Included is a 1,615-square-foot building at 206 W. Third St.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows was founded in 1819 in Baltimore to “visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan.”

Owensboro’s Lodge 132 was founded in 1846.

