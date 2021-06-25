Owensboro Dance Theatre has announced its 40th season, which will kick off with the annual German American Bank “Nutcracker” slated for Dec. 3.
This will be the 28th performance of “The Nutcracker,” and it will feature video backdrops designed specifically for the dance company.
Typically the cast includes about 130 young dancers and company and junior company members, and this year’s performance will include four professional dancers that will be announced at a later date.
Following that performance will be ODT’s third annual Dance Battle Extravaganza, which will take place Feb. 19, 2022. Last year’s Dance Battle was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Giordano Dance Chicago will return this year to perform during act one of this event. The second act is a competitive dance concert, featuring local non-profits, school groups, and other community organizations who battle for the grand prize of $1,000. Round winners and a community favorite award are also given. This year’s event will also have the addition of judges, in addition to the audience members voting.
On March 18-20, 2022, ODT will present “In Concert” featuring “Mary Poppins: Homecoming,” presented by U.S. Bank.
During this show, Mary Poppins will be flying over the rooftops of London and into the RiverPark Center. Along with flying effects, there will be three professional dancers and video backdrops to accompany the ODT dancers. Act one of “In Concert” will feature ODT dancers performing original choreography from the last 40 years.
Closing out the 2021-22 season will be a June 4, 2022, celebration at the RiverPark Center that will celebrate the dance company’s 40 years of dance and service to this community.
Mary Anne Steele, ODT executive director, said the 40th season will be a “long awaited return to normal.”
This year a social media campaign will take place, highlighting the successes of ODT alumni. There will also be glimpses of choreography from the past 40 years, Steele said.
“We will wrap up the season with a gala celebration at the RiverPark Center with our alumni and ODT family,” she said.
Steele said she is especially excited for the return of some of the popular fundraising events ODT typically hosts, including Bingo for Bags in September and the Snow Ball Daddy Daughter Dance that typically accompanies the Nutcracker performance.
Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, said a change that occurred as a result of the pandemic was the dance company began double casting in order to maintain the safety of all cast and crew involved.
“We are continuing to double cast, feeling that it was very well-received by the audience, dancers and staff,” she said.
Johnson also said the 40th celebration will welcome back more than 75 alumni dancers to gather for a celebration prior to the June 4, 2022, performance.
“We are delighted and eager to be back to a semi-normal year of performing,” Johnson said. “Masks have been off for two weeks and we see such a higher level of discipline and energy in the dancers.”
For more information about ODT, visit owensborodancetheatre.org, or follow all of its social media platforms.
For season tickets to the 2021-22 season, call 270-316-3080. After Oct. 1, individual show tickets will be available at the RiverPark Center box office.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
