Owensboro Dance Theatre is canceling its Dance Battle Extravaganza that was set to take place in June.
Dance Battle Extravaganza originally was scheduled to take place in February, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19. The event typically garners more than 1,000 attendees and participants, and always includes an out-of-town professional guest artist.
This year the guest artist was coming from Chicago, and Joy Johnson, ODT artistic director, said the pandemic is still is a major concern for that city and it was going to be difficult for the guest artist to come for the show.
ODT organizers have announced their plans to move forward with the Dance Battle Extravaganza that will take place Feb. 19, 2022, in conjunction with the dance company’s 40th anniversary season.
“A lot of the pieces just weren’t coming together for us to have it safely this summer,” Johnson said.
The Dance Battle is a competitive concert and audiences participate in who wins the $1,000 grand prize.
There are also round winners who vie for $100, and a $500 community favorite award. This year, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline was set to be a sponsor, and the first act of the show was going to feature Giordano Dance Chicago, which has participated in the event the last two years.
Something that was also going to be new this year was that community members would be judging individual rounds, and audience members would have the chance to vote for the grand prize winner.
With a lot of the competing teams being educators, Johnson also said they needed a bit of a break after such a challenging year, and weren’t ready to devote the time and energy to the big competition.
The company board of directors decided that it might cost the organization more, in time, energy and money, if they did the show and it not be their best.
“And we want to make it our best,” Johnson said.
Plus, she said, even with COVID cases down and vaccinations ramping up, the pandemic isn’t over yet.
“So we decided to just cancel it and focus on our 40th anniversary, which starts July 1, and we will make it a big, big splash,” she said.
The dance company began in 1982, and has served more than 540,000 individuals in that time.
Johnson said more information about the 40th season will be released in the coming months.
For more information about ODT, its upcoming events, or to show interest in competing in the 2022 Dance Battle send an email to odt1982@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
