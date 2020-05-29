Owensboro Dance Theatre’s 39th season officially kicks off in December with the annual “Nutcracker” performance at the RiverPark Center, but first the dance company will finish out its previous season.
“In Concert featuring The Circle of Life ... A Lion’s Tale,” sponsored by U.S. Bank, originally was slated to be performed mid-March but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Performances will take place Aug. 1-2. Following the Aug. 1 performance, the company will host its Party at Pride Rock fundraiser, sponsored by Owensboro Pediatrics and Kidstop Children’s Boutique. The fundraiser will take place in the RPC lobby and the Jody Berry Theatre.
On Sunday, Aug. 2, the full performance of “In Concert” will take place in the RPC Cannon Hall.
ODT Managing Artistic Director Joy Johnson said the look and feel of performances will be different, but the quality of dance will be stronger than ever.
“It will be a good show,” she said. “It won’t be that we are throwing it together just trying to get it over with. It’s going to be a good show, just a little later than planned.”
The 39th season kicks off Dec. 5 with the German American Bank “Nutcracker” performance at the RiverPark Center. School performances will take place Dec. 4. On Dec. 4, ODT will host its annual daddy-daughter dance that has become popular, said Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director.
Royal said the night is traditionally a lot of fun, with fathers, or male role models, dancing with daughters, playing games, and participating in contests.
“There will also be snow fall, and that’s truly the highlight of the evening,” she said.
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Dance Battle Extravaganza featuring Giordano Dance Chicago will take place Feb. 20. The first act features Giordano Dance Chicago, which has participated in the performance the past two years.
Royal said the company “can really captivate an audience,” which is why ODT officials keep inviting them back each year.
Something new taking place during the dance competition is community members will be judging individual rounds. Audience members will have the chance to vote for the grand prize winner, Royal said.
Rounding out the season will be “In Concert featuring The Little Mermaid ... Ariel’s Return.” Sponsored by U.S. Bank, it will take place March 20, with school performances March 19. There will also be a Party Under the Sea fundraiser March 19.
Johnson said a video backdrop will be playing throughout the performance.
“It will give the performances an underwater look, and it will feel like there’s movement behind the dancers,” Johnson said.
Season tickets are currently on sale for $100. They will be on sale until Oct. 16.
For more information, or to purchase season tickets call 270-316-3080 or email odt1982@gmail.com or visit owensborodancetheatre.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.