In spite of a worldwide pandemic, Owensboro Dance Theatre has continued to provide dance entertainment and instruction to area families through the use of virtual technology and videos that have been shared with hundreds of youngsters and adults.
Through virtual tech options like Zoom, ODT’s Rising Stars: Adaptive Needs Dance Therapy program has continued to be offered for more than 16 weeks to 60 or more dancers and families in schools, including Daviess County Middle School, Owensboro High School, Puzzle Pieces, Center Piece and GRADSA. The dance group has also continued to offer its Dance/Movement/LEAN program, which teaches about proper nutrition and hydration to more than 1,000 individuals in the community, as well as its guided chair-based movement program for individuals with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, according to Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director.
ODT has also been able to provide dance instruction via video to more than 5,000 individuals on social media, as well as providing virtual classes to its company and apprentice company members, Royal said, while still continuing to perform outdoors at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market.
ODT Executive Director Mary Anne Steele said that the dance company’s mission has always been to help change lives in the community.
“During this pandemic we have worked diligently to continue moving forward in the safest way possible, continuing to serve all we can,” she said.
In total ODT has been able to reach about 21,000 people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s only getting started.
At 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 3 p.m. Sept. 20, ODT will perform “In Concert featuring The Circle of Life...A Lion’s Tale” at the RiverPark Center.
Sponsored by U.S. Bank, this show originally was slated to be performed mid-March but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Following the Sept. 19 performance, the company will host its Party at Pride Rock fundraiser, sponsored by Kidstop Children’s Boutique. The fundraiser will take place in the RPC lobby, the Jody Berry Theatre and outside as well.
ODT Managing Artistic Director Joy Johnson said the look and feel of performances will be different, due to regulations set forth by the Green River District Health Department, but the quality of dance will be stronger than ever, and most importantly, safe.
“It will be a good show,” she said. “It won’t be that we are throwing it together just trying to get it over with. It’s going to be a good show, just a little later than planned.”
Michelle Adams, ODT Alliance co-chair, said dance and exercise are important to children and young adults because it supports mental, physical and social well-being.
Adams is also the parent of an ODT dancer, and said that because of dance, her dancer “has bounced back from the slump she was in after the long isolation at home.”
“As a healthcare provider I have been impressed with ODT’s plan and execution to keep everyone safe,” Adams said.
For more information about the upcoming “In Concert” performance, or to purchase tickets call the RPC Box Office at 270-687-2787 or email odt1982@gmail.com or call ODT at 270-685-9680.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
