Owensboro Dance Theatre has rescheduled its Dance Battle Extravaganza, originally set for Feb. 20, to this summer.
For the past two years, the event has had more than 1,000 attendees and participants. ODT officials say they are going to change up the event this year to ensure it can be held safely, so they are exploring outdoor venues.
The event is unique in that companies, community groups and organizations come together to form dance teams.
Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, said businesses and corporations in the area have had a lot of challenges throughout the pandemic, and because of that the dance company board of directors felt it was important to postpone the event.
Hopefully, Johnson said, “summer will allow the community to come together and put on an entertaining Dance Battle Extravaganza.”
Mary Anne Steele, ODT executive director, agreed with the sentiment, adding that Dance Battle is a community event.
The Dance Battle is a competitive concert and audiences participate in who wins the $1,000 grand prize. There are also round winners who vie for $100, and a $500 community favorite award. This year, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline was a sponsor, and the first act of the show will feature Giordano Dance Chicago, which has participated in the event the last two years. Something new this year is community members will be judging individual rounds. Audience members will have the chance to vote for the grand prize winner.
With such a focus on audience members, Steele said it was necessary to postpone.
“We want to community excited about participating, and with COVID, it’s just not the right timing,” she said.
For more information about the third annual Dance Battle Extravaganza, or to inquire about participating this year, contact odt1982@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
