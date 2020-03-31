According to Joy Johnson, Owensboro Dance Theatre has never had to cancel and reschedule a concert until now.
The dance company’s spring show titled “In Concert featuring The Circle of Life....A Lion’s Tale” was canceled the week before it was slated to be performed at the RiverPark Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dance company has decided to reschedule the show for Aug. 1-2, 2020.
Johnson, ODT’s managing artistic director, said in the early 2000s, two “Nutcracker” one-hour school performances were canceled due to snow and the cancellations of schools, but the full concerts went as planned. Also when the water main broke in 2017, ODT canceled the first “Nutcracker” school performance but was able to schedule another performance for the general public and the regular show went on as scheduled.
“This is the first time in 38 seasons that Owensboro Dance Theatre has canceled and rescheduled a full concert evening,” she said.
Mary Ann Steele, ODT executive director, said it was important for organizers to do everything possible to reschedule the performance. She said organizers “were broken-hearted” to have to cancel after the cast had put months of hard work into the “fantastic and exciting production.”
Steele, a former ODT company member, said she especially sympathized with senior members and wanted to exhaust all options in order to give them their final concert performance.
“They deserve this,” she said. “We all need something to look forward to right now.”
On Saturday, Aug. 1, ODT will present a 3:30 p.m. matinee performance featuring Act Two of the concert. Tickets for the matinee will be $10, plus a $3 RiverPark Center processing fee. Following the performance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. the company will host its Party at Pride Rock fundraiser, sponsored by Owensboro Pediatrics and Kidstop Children’s Boutique. The fundraiser will take place in the RPC lobby and the Jody Berry Theatre.
On Sunday, Aug. 2, the full performance of “In Concert” will take place in the RPC Cannon Hall.
Tickets can be purchased at the RiverPark box office by calling 270-687-2787. Any tickets purchased for the March 21 performance of this concert will be honored for the Aug. 2 performance only.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
