ODT rises above challenges to stage "Nutcracker" at RiverPark Center

COVID-19 created a number of challenges for the Owensboro Dance Theatre casts of “The Nutcracker,” as the pandemic altered how the company rehearsed and readied themselves, and how the beloved ballet was presented on stage.
But change doesn’t have to be negative. Emma Silvert, who is dancing the lead role of Marie in the production, said wearing a face mask on stage made the dancers more aware of how they conveyed emotion to the audience.
“We’ve been practicing in masks since August,” Silvert said before the first of two performances at the RiverPark Center. “We’ve learned to be more expressive with our eyes.”
The dancers also have become “more expressive through our movements and how we do things, and I think that really shows,” Silvert said.
The company performed two shows on Saturday. A final show is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.
“The Nutcracker” is traditionally associated with Christmas, and the performances were scheduled for early December, but postponed by high COVID-19 case numbers in the county.
Managing artistic director Joy Johnson said the company didn’t want to cancel in anticipation of staging the performance in December 2021.
“For our senior dancers, this is their last ‘Nutcracker.’ They’ve done it since they were six,” Johnson said. “It was important for me mentally ... to get through this.”
Rehearsals had to be doubled, because only a limited number of dancers could be in the rehearsal spaces at the same time. Between working with two 60-member casts in a series of small groups, and cleaning rooms between rehearsals, days could easily last 10 or 12 hours, Johnson said.
Jaysie Beth Royal, Owensboro Dance Theatre’s assistant artistic director, said when rehearsals began at the RiverPark Center, “we had to make sure we didn’t have too many people on stage at one time.” Some of the scenes are scaled back in the number of dancers on-stage, which makes the production more intimate, Royal said.
Some of the principal dancers came for the performance from Chicago, Atlanta and Lexington. The visiting dancers also took precautions to make sure they would be available for this weekend’s shows.
“They all quarantined for two weeks,” Royal said.
Having fewer dancers on stage at the same time is positive, Silvert said.
“It felt smaller at first, but now I think it allows for bigger movement, and bigger dancing,” Silvert said.
Silvert said she never considered not participating in this production. “It’s just a Christmas tradition,” Silvert said. “I couldn’t get through the year without it.”
Royal said the company members wanted to make sure the show went on. “The dancers are just happy to be here and performing at this point,” Royal said.
Some tickets are still available for Sunday’s performance. Seating is limited because of need to social distance audience members. Tickets are $17.50 each, and can be purchased at riverparkcenter.org, or by calling the box office at 270-687-2770.
