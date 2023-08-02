Owensboro Dance Theatre will hold open auditions for its company and apprentice company members for its 42nd season from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Johnson’s Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.
Dancers interested in auditioning must be 11 years old by Aug. 9 and be at the intermediate to advanced level. Dancers must come prepared to take class in ballet and jazz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.