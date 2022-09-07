Owensboro Dance Theatre will be holding open auditions for its holiday classic, “The German American Bank Nutcracker,” from 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Johnson’s Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.

Male and female dancers and actors, ages 6 to 13 years old, are encouraged to audition for roles as “extra cast members.” If cast as an extra performer, there will be a $75 performance fee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.