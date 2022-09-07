Owensboro Dance Theatre will be holding open auditions for its holiday classic, “The German American Bank Nutcracker,” from 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Johnson’s Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.
Male and female dancers and actors, ages 6 to 13 years old, are encouraged to audition for roles as “extra cast members.” If cast as an extra performer, there will be a $75 performance fee.
Limited number of scholarship opportunities are available.
Please arrive 15 minutes prior to audition time in order for parent/guardian to fill out the registration form.
Current Johnson’s Dance Studio students do not need to attend the audition.
Adult male and female performers interested in taking part in the production as “Party Adults” can contact Owensboro Dance Theatre at 270-684-9580 or odt1982@gmail.com for performance opportunities.
Main performances will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the RiverPark Center, with performances for area schools at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2.
