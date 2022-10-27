The Owensboro Dance Theatre, Inc. will be welcoming guest choreographer and master teacher Jon Lehrer, director of Jon Lehrer Dance Company, on Friday through Sunday.

Lehrer, featured on the November 2007 cover of Dance Teacher Magazine, has danced with the Erick Hawkins Dance Company, John Passafiume Dancers, for Merv Griffin's "Funderful" in Atlantic City and in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.