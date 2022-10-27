The Owensboro Dance Theatre, Inc. will be welcoming guest choreographer and master teacher Jon Lehrer, director of Jon Lehrer Dance Company, on Friday through Sunday.
Lehrer, featured on the November 2007 cover of Dance Teacher Magazine, has danced with the Erick Hawkins Dance Company, John Passafiume Dancers, for Merv Griffin's "Funderful" in Atlantic City and in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
Lehrer will be teaching master classes from 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the company school, Johnson’s Dance Studio, Inc.
In addition, Lehrer will be creating a work for the company members of the Owensboro Dance Theatre, with his choreography premiering at ODT’s “In Concert featuring Descendants: Better Together,” on March 18-19 at the RiverPark Center.
For more information or to register for the master classes, contact the Owensboro Dance Theatre, Inc. at odt1982@gmail.com or 270-684-9580.
