Owensboro Dance Theatre, home of Johnson’s Dance Studio, will be holding master classes with Nan Giordano.
The intermediate jazz class for ages nine and up will occur from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 17 for $20 and the advanced jazz class for ages 13 and up will occur from 5:15-6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 for $25. All classes will take place at the dance studio.
Giordano serves as the artistic director of Giordano Dance Chicago, beginning as the associate director 1985. Trained by her father and mentor Gus Giordano, who created the world-renowned Giordano Technique, Giordano brings a vast performance career in concert dance and currently serves on the Dance Magazine’s advisory board, the International Ballet Competition and was featured on the cover of Dance Teacher Magazine in December 2018.
For more information, contact Joy Johnson at 270-684-9580 or odt1982@gmail.com.
