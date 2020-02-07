Owensboro Dance Theatre will offer a master class for intermediate dancers ages 9 to 12 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Friday at Johnson's Dance Studio. The master class will be presented by Marcus Alford, of Florida, who has worked with Giordano Jazz Dance Chicago.
The class is $20 per person, and limited space is available.
For more information or to reserve a space, contact 270-684-9580.
