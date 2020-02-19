Owensboro Dance Theatre will present another master dance class Thursday at Johnson’s Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.
Nan Giordano, of Giordano Dance Chicago, will present two classes, advanced and intermediate. The intermediate is for ages 9 through 13 and will run from 4 to 5:15 p.m. The advanced class is for ages 13 and older and will run from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
Giordano was trained by her father and mentor, Gus Giordano, who created the world-renowned Giordano Technique. Nan Giordano is the artistic director of the professional dance company Giordano Dance Chicago. She teaches master classes throughout the U.S., and has toured internationally as a guest teacher in several countries, including Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France, Germany, and more, according to ODT.
She also is the “driving force” behind the Jazz Dance/Science & Health, which is Giordano Dance Chicago’s outreach program in three underserved Chicago public schools, according to ODT.
Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, said ODT offers these unique master classes to area dance students because it’s a great opportunity for them to have access to high-level courses without having to leave Owensboro.
“It’s wonderful for students to be able to take classes like these here at home and then decide they would like to go to these larger cities and pursue a career,” she said.
Johnson said Nan Giordano is “a great example to learn from,” because she has danced professionally and now runs a professional and successful dance company.
The cost of the master class is $25 per person.
Limited space is available for each class.
For more information, or to sign up for the master class contact OCT by emailing odt1982@gmail.com or by calling 270-684-9580.
