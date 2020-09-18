Organizers of the Owensboro Dance Theatre “In Concert featuring The Circle of Life...A Lion’s Tale” are working hard to ensure it’s as normal an experience as possible for performers and attendees at the show.
The show, which will take place 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the RiverPark Center, includes about 145 people total, so it was crucial for organizers to ensure the performance will be as safe as possible for all involved, said ODT Assistant Artistic Director Jaysie Beth Royal.
Included in the safety protocols are physical distancing of performers and crowds, and temperature checks upon arrival, Royal said.
There are even protocols for applying makeup, she said.
“There are so many things we had to think about and put our brains together to make this possible for our kids and our patrons,” she said. “Everyone has worked so hard on it.”
ODT has essentially taken over all of the RPC in order to ensure all participants are physically distanced. ODT has even set up tents outside in the BB&T Plaza to add more dressing areas for the dancers, Royal said.
Participants have the option of wearing their mask on stage or not, but while they are not on stage masks are required of everyone.
Royal said it’s been a fun way to express creativity, as the masks that some dancers will be wearing on stage will be designed to match their stage makeup.
Attendees are required to wear a mask as well, and will not be permitted to congregate in the lobby at the RPC before or after the performance. Family groups will be sat together, and will be spaced out accordingly in Cannon Hall, Royal said.
Sponsored by U.S. Bank, this show originally was slated to be performed mid-March but had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Following the Saturday performance, the company will host its Party at Pride Rock fundraiser, sponsored by Kidstop Children’s Boutique. The fundraiser will take place in the RPC lobby, the Jody Berry Theatre and outside as well, and tickets are currently sold out for that event.
ODT Managing Artistic Director Joy Johnson said the look and feel of this performance will be different, due to regulations set forth by the Green River District Health Department, but the quality of dance will be stronger than ever, and most importantly, safe.
“It will be a good show,” Johnson said. “It won’t be that we are throwing it together just trying to get it over with. It’s going to be a good show, just a little later than planned.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.