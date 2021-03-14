Owensboro Dance Theatre has designed its annual spring performance to uplift the community through the art of dance, according to the dance organization’s development director, Jennie Boggess.
“In Concert featuring The Little Mermaid ... Ariel’s Return” will take place at 7 p.m. March 20 and again at 3 p.m. March 21, with both performances being at the RiverPark Center.
It also has been double-cast to reduce the number of dancers on stage at a given time for safety.
Act one of the show features ODT’s 50 company and apprentice members, along with the choreography from eight of the group’s graduating seniors.
Boggess said the seniors “are grateful to showcase their artistry,” and it may be one of the only “normal parts of their senior year.”
Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director, said the first act will also feature dancers from the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, who were the champions in ODT’s 2020 Dance Battle Extravaganza.
Act two will feature more than 50 community dancers and 100 extras.
Boggess said “The Little Mermaid” story has been a favorite among the dancers, and they have been excited to perform the show since they first learned of it a year ago.
“For parents of our 6-year-olds, that’s all they’ve heard since May, ‘When is Little Mermaid?’ ” Boggess said. “Each of these dancers has worked hard to become their character and perfect their movements, and their joy is palpable as we get closer and closer to the concert.”
The second act also features professional dancers Marcus Alfred, Will Scott and others, who have choreographed some of the pieces and will also be performing them. There will also be video backdrops playing while dancers are on stage, Royal said.
“Our dancers will be masked the whole time,” Royal said. “This is something that has been a challenge, but it is something that we had to adjust to ensure the safety of everyone.”
She said the dancers have gone “above and beyond” with their characters to try and reveal them through the masks.
Boggess said the show is guaranteed to uplift the hearts of the community and encourage “a spirit of renewal” as we all look to the future after a very challenging time for all.
There will also be a 50-50 cash raffle taking place, the winner of which will be drawn during intermission at the March 21 performance. Winners do not have to be present to take home the cash. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each, and the winner could take home up to $4,000. Those tickets are being sold at the RiverPark Center the week of the show.
Tickets for the show itself are $16 or $28, depending on seating.
To purchase tickets, visit riverpark center.org or visit the RiverPark Box Office, at 101 Daviess St., or call them at 280-687-2770.
This show is sponsored by U.S. Bank.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.