Owensboro Dance Theatre’s 28th annual “Nutcracker” performance will take place the first week in February at the RiverPark Center after it was postponed from its original December date due to the pandemic.
The dance company has double-cast the show in an effort to allow for more physical distancing of dancers on the stage, and there will be three performances this year instead of the traditional singular show that typically takes place the first Saturday in December.
At 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, there will be a shorter matinee of the German American Bank “Nutcracker,” which doesn’t feature the party scene. It will last about an hour, according to Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director.
Then at 3 p.m., the full show will be performed that day, as well as a full showing at 3 p.m. Feb. 7.
Royal said rehearsing and preparing for the show has been “a little bit of normalcy” for all of the kids involved.
There are about 165 dancers total participating in “Nutcracker” this year, and being able to do something physical that they enjoy has been impactful for them, Royal said.
Andrew Boggess, the Owensboro Police Department public information officer who is also on the ODT board, said the mission of the dance company has been important during such a difficult time.
“The youth in our community are in need of a safe place to experience a sense of normalcy, and ODT provides that,” he said. “A happy kid is a healthy kid.”
According to Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, more than 1,000 tickets have been sold for the event.
Tickets for afternoon performances of “Nutcracker” on Feb. 6 and 7 are $17.50 each, and are $14.99 each for the Feb. 6 matinee performance.
To purchase tickets, visit riverparkcenter.org or call the RiverPark Center Box Office, at 101 Daviess St., at 270-687-2770.
For more information visit owensborodancetheatre.org.
Other sponsors for this show include the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation, Owensboro Grain and Wright Implement.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
